Active COVID-19 cases drop to three in Greater Shepparton after week without new cases

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Greater Shepparton has dropped to three, after a full week of no new cases.

This comes after it was announced Friday a person infected with COVID-19 had been admitted to GV Health for inpatient care.

The News understands the person had already been diagnosed with COVID-19 as the number of active cases in Greater Shepparton did not change.

Campaspe Shire has two active cases, while Mitchell Shire has dropped to eight active cases.

There are no people in the Benalla and Strathbogie local government areas that have tested positive for COVID-19 and are currently considered to be active cases.

While the total number of COVID-19 cases recorded in the Moira Shire has increased to 12, none of these are considered active, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

The news comes after DHHS reported a new active case of COVID-19 on Wednesday, September 2 with NCN Health confirming the case was a Cobram resident later that day.

The case was reclassified on Friday, September 4 with the region's case history restored to 11.

After the reclassification, NCN Health confirmed the case remained under investigation on Friday.

Victoria recorded 63 new cases of coronavirus and five deaths today.

Anyone who is unwell with any symptoms of COVID-19, no matter how mild (such as fever, chills, cough, sore throat, runny nose, loss of sense of smell), should get tested immediately and stay at home.

GV Health's Acute Respiratory Clinic at Graham St, Shepparton, is open seven days a week from 10 am to 5.30 pm and does not require an appointment.

For more information, phone the coronavirus hotline on 1800 675 398 or visit www.dhhs.vic.gov.au/coronavirus