Virus updates

GV Health treating patient for COVID-19

By Morgan Dyer

A person is being treated at GV Health for COVID-19.

A person infected with COVID-19 has now been admitted to GV Health for treatment.

The news understands the person had already been diagnosed with COVID-19 as the number of active cases in Greater Shepparton remains at five.

It is the fifth day in a row the region has recorded no new active COVID-19 cases, with 50 cases ever recorded in the region. 

Campaspe Shire has two active cases, while Mitchell Shire has 12 active cases.

There are no people in the Benalla, Moira and Strathbogie local government areas that have tested positive for COVID-19 and are currently considered to be active cases.

The active case that was reported in the Moira area yesterday is under review.

Victorian recorded 81 new cases of coronavirus today.

Anyone who is unwell with any symptoms of COVID-19, no matter how mild (such as fever, chills, cough, sore throat, runny nose, loss of sense of smell), should get tested immediately and stay at home.

GV Health's Acute Respiratory Clinic at Graham St, Shepparton, is open seven days a week from 10 am to 5.30 pm and does not require an appointment.

For more information, phone the coronavirus hotline on 1800 675 398 or visit www.dhhs.vic.gov.au/coronavirus

