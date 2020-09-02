Virus updates
Drugs and $11K found in car | Daily breaches
Victoria Police issued a total of 129 fines in the past 24 hours to individuals for breaching the Chief Health Officer directions, including:
- 18 for failing to wear a face covering when leaving home for one of the four approved reasons
- 10 at vehicle checkpoints
- 64 for curfew breaches
Vehicle checkpoints have checked 17,116 vehicles.
Police conducted 5598 spot checks on people at homes, businesses and public places across the state (total of 369,185 spot checks conducted since March 21).
Examples from the past 24 hours include:
- A man intercepted by police in Broadmeadows having travelled from Sunshine North. He stated he was going to drop off rice to his children. A search of his vehicle located a quantity of drugs and $11990 in cash.
- A woman spoken to by police in Southbank during curfew. She stated she was out to buy cigarettes.
- Numerous examples of people out in public without face coverings who claimed to have left them at home.