Virus updates

Drugs and $11K found in car | Daily breaches

By McPherson Media Group

Victoria Police issued a total of 129 fines in the past 24 hours to individuals for breaching the Chief Health Officer directions.

1 of 1

Victoria Police issued a total of 129 fines in the past 24 hours to individuals for breaching the Chief Health Officer directions, including:

  • 18 for failing to wear a face covering when leaving home for one of the four approved reasons
  • 10 at vehicle checkpoints
  • 64 for curfew breaches

Vehicle checkpoints have checked 17,116 vehicles.

Police conducted 5598 spot checks on people at homes, businesses and public places across the state (total of 369,185 spot checks conducted since March 21).

Examples from the past 24 hours include:

  • A man intercepted by police in Broadmeadows having travelled from Sunshine North. He stated he was going to drop off rice to his children. A search of his vehicle located a quantity of drugs and $11990 in cash.
  • A woman spoken to by police in Southbank during curfew. She stated she was out to buy cigarettes.
  • Numerous examples of people out in public without face coverings who claimed to have left them at home.

Latest articles

Soccer

Messi misses 2nd Barca training session

Barcelona has indicated that Lionel Messi has missed the team’s training session for the second time in a row.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Perth Glory sign Nabbout on two-year deal

The future of Perth Glory’s captain and coach remain up in the air, but the club has at least secured Socceroos attacker Andrew Nabbout on a two-year deal.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Grealish in but Rashford, Winks out

Marcus Rashford and Harry Winks have withdrawn from England’s squad for their Nations League matches against Iceland and Denmark, with Jack Grealish called up.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

News

Three new COVID-19 cases recorded in Rochester

TWO positive cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Rochester. The Riverine Herald understands a father and son have tested positive for coronavirus, after the father received treatment at a Melbourne hospital. In a statement, Rochester and Elmore...

Anna McGuinness
News

Shepparton records 50th COVID-19 case

Greater Shepparton has recorded one new case of COVID-19.

Morgan Dyer
News

Greater Shepparton’s active COVID-19 cases now at five

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Greater Shepparton is continuing to drop, now sitting at just five - a decrease of four from Monday.

Charmayne Allison