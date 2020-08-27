Skate Park bandit gets hit with fine | Daily Breaches

5370537724001

Throughout the past 24 hours Victoria Police issued a total of 180 fines to individuals for breaching the Chief Health Officer directions, including:

17 for failing to wear a face covering when leaving home for one of the four approved reasons

16 at vehicle checkpoints

53 for curfew breaches

19,429 vehicles checked at the vehicle checkpoints

Conducted 4669 spot checks on people at homes, businesses and public places across the state (total of 334,299 spot checks conducted since March 21).

Examples from the last 24 hours of breaches include: