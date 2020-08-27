Skate Park bandit gets hit with fine | Daily Breaches

Virus updates

Skate Park bandit gets hit with fine

By McPherson Media Group

Throughout the past 24 hours Victoria Police issued a total of 180 fines to individuals for breaching the Chief Health Officer directions.

Throughout the past 24 hours Victoria Police issued a total of 180 fines to individuals for breaching the Chief Health Officer directions, including:

  • 17 for failing to wear a face covering when leaving home for one of the four approved reasons
  • 16 at vehicle checkpoints
  • 53 for curfew breaches
  • 19,429 vehicles checked at the vehicle checkpoints
  • Conducted 4669 spot checks on people at homes, businesses and public places across the state (total of 334,299 spot checks conducted since March 21).

Examples from the last 24 hours of breaches include:

  • A male from Tarneit was spoken to by police at Sunshine Railway Station as he was not wearing a face covering. He claimed the reason he was beyond 5km from his home was to visit his Aunty. He was fined for breaching the Stay at Home directions.
  • A male was observed by police at a skate park with a friend in Moreland, which was more than 5 km away from his home address. They were both given directions to leave and received a warning. Police observed the male at the skate park again an hour later and he was then issued with a penalty notice.
  • A male located at Epping Railway Station told police he travelled to the area to exercise. He initially failed to provide his name and address and was arrested. He subsequently provided his details where police discovered he had travelled nearly 12 km from home to the area, to exercise. He was issued with a fine for breaching Stay at Home directions.
  • Multiple people out during curfew hours to purchase food and cigarettes from fast food outlets and convenience stores.

