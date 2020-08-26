Melbourne woman has expensive midnight snack | Daily breaches

Virus updates

Throughout the past 24 hours police issued a total of 156 fines.

Throughout the past 24 hours police issued a total of 156 fines to individuals for breaching the Chief Health Officer directions, including:

  • 22 for failing to wear a face covering when leaving home for one of the four approved reasons
  • 16 at vehicle checkpoints
  • 46 for curfew breaches
  • 17,298 vehicles checked at the vehicle checkpoints
  • Conducted 4474 spot checks on people at homes, businesses and public places across the state (total of 329,630 spot checks conducted since March 21).

Examples of breaches include:

  • A woman who was intercepted in Carlton at 12.45am after police observed her driving without her headlights on. When asked for her reason for travel, she told police she was going to a convenience store to buy some donuts.
  • A man who was located drunk in the passenger seat of a vehicle at 4am. He told police he’d just come from a party at his friend’s house.
  • Multiple people across Metropolitan Melbourne leaving their homes during curfew hours to buy fast food.

