Virus updates

No new COVID-19 cases in Greater Shepparton

By Madi Chwasta

No new cases: Greater Shepparton currently has 19 active COVID-19 cases.

Greater Shepparton has reported no new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, with the total number of active cases falling to 19.

Goulburn Valley Health chief executive Matt Sharp said people who had tested positive in the past weeks were starting to be released from self-isolation, in accordance with Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) guidelines.

Of the recent cases:

● Nine people who have tested positive for COVID-19 are related to the Shepparton Villages outbreak being two staff members, one resident, and six close contacts of the staff.
● Ten people who have tested positive for COVID-19 are related to another community outbreak.
● There are three other separate active cases, and one is linked to an active case in Campaspe.

In addition, all Shepparton Villages Maculata Place residents - except the original resident who tested positive for COVID-19 - have returned negative COVID-19 results after their second round of testing on Thursday.

Mr Sharp said people who had tested positive for COVID-19 were being monitored and supported in self-isolation, and contact tracing was continuing for all active cases.

“Anyone identified as a close contact will be called directly by the tracing team,” Mr Sharp said.

“A number of people have been tested for COVID-19 and are awaiting results.

“Anyone who is a known close contact and has been tested for COVID-19 must stay at home.

“People should not present to the Acute Respiratory Clinic for COVID-19 testing unless they are contacted by a GV Health or DHHS representative.”

Campaspe Shire has two active cases, while Moira Shire, Strathbogie Shire and Benalla Rural City have not reported any.

Victoria recorded 222 new COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths.

Anyone who is unwell with any symptoms of COVID-19, no matter how mild (such as fever, chills, cough, sore throat, runny nose, loss of sense of smell), should get tested immediately and stay at home.

GV Health's Acute Respiratory Clinic at Graham St, Shepparton, is open seven days a week from 8 am to 5.30 pm and does not require an appointment.

For more information, phone the coronavirus hotline on 1800 675 398 or visit www.dhhs.vic.gov.au/coronavirus

