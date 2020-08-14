Greater Shepparton reports no new COVID-19 cases

Greater Shepparton has reported no new active cases of COVID-19.

The region now has 17 active cases, as one case is no longer active and has been cleared from self-isolation.

Of the 17 active cases:

Seven of the active cases are related to the Shepparton Villages outbreak being two staff members, one resident, four close contacts of the staff members who are not employed at Shepparton Villages and one resident. All residents at Maculata Place were tested yesterday and results will be available in coming days.

There is one community outbreak that has seven active cases which are linked.

There is one other community outbreak that now has one active case. The other active case related to this outbreak is no longer considered an active case.

There are two other active cases which are not related to each other or any other outbreaks.

Shepparton Villages Maculata Place residents underwent their second round of testing yesterday, after a resident and two staff members tested positive for COVID-19 on the weekend.

Interim chief executive Greg Pullen said two residents were showing mild symptoms, but returned negative results after having their COVID-19 tests fast-tracked.

Mr Pullen said the resident who was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Sunday was doing well and was in good spirits.

"The resident has conveyed gratitude and thanks to all the staff and people wishing them well," he said.

"The staff members in isolation are all at home and also responding well."

Goulburn Valley Health chief executive Matt Sharp said there were no patients admitted at GV Health with the virus.

"Pop-up" testing is being held at the Tatura Civic Halls' Victory Hall from 10 am to 3 pm on Friday, August 14," Mr Sharp said.

"No appointments are needed, noting this is for people who have symptoms of COVID-19."

Mr Sharp said the hospital was undertaking contact tracing for all active cases in consultation with the Department of Health and Human Services, and were working as fast as they could to complete the process.

"Anyone identified as a close contact will be called directly by the tracing team," Mr Sharp said.

"Further details regarding any community locations of concern will be provided once this information is known and if it represents a concern."

Mr Sharp said a number of people had been tested for COVID-19, and reminded anyone who is a known close contact and has been tested to stay at home.

"(And) people should not present to the Acute Respiratory Clinic for COVID-19 testing unless they are contacted by a GV Health or DHHS," Mr Sharp said.

Campaspe Shire has recorded two active cases, while Moira Shire and Strathbogie Shire do not have any known cases.

Victoria confirmed 372 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, and 14 deaths - which include a person in their 20s.

Anyone who is unwell with any symptoms of COVID-19, no matter how mild, (such as fever, chills, cough, sore throat, runny nose, loss of sense of smell), should get tested immediately and stay at home.

GV Health's Acute Respiratory Clinic at Graham St, Shepparton is open seven days a week from 8 am to 5.30 pm.

GV Health will also be carrying out COVID-19 testing in a "pop-up" testing site at the Tatura Civic Hall (Victory Hall) at 75-81 Hogan St, Tatura on Friday, August 14 from 10 am to 3 pm. This testing is for symptomatic people only.