Greater Shepparton reports three new active COVID-19 cases

Greater Shepparton has recorded three new active cases of COVID-19, taking the region's total to 12.

Goulburn Valley Health chief executive Matt Sharp said two of the new cases are connected to known community outbreaks, while the third new case has not been linked and contact tracing is underway.

Mr Sharp said all people who had tested positive for COVID-19 were required to self-isolate, were being monitored, and were being provided support where required.

He said one person with COVID-19 is an inpatient at GV Health, but that person was not from Greater Shepparton so is not included in the number of current active cases in the region.

Mr Sharp said hospital was undertaking contact tracing for all active cases in consultation with the Department of Health and Human Services.

"Anyone identified as a close contact will be called directly by the tracing team," Mr Sharp said.

"Please note, contact tracing is a time-consuming process and our team are working as fast as they can to complete this as quickly possible.

"Further details regarding any community locations of concern will be provided once this information is known and if it represents a concern."

Mr Sharp said a number of people are waiting for COVID-19 results, and anyone who is a known close contact and has been tested must stay at home.

"People should not present to the Acute Respiratory Clinic for COVID-19 testing unless they are contacted by a GV Health or DHHS," Mr Sharp said.

He said it was possible more people in Greater Shepparton would test positive for COVID-19 in the coming days.

There is one active case in Campaspe Shire, and no known active cases in Moira Shire and Strathbogie Shire.

Victoria recorded 331 new active cases, and 19 further deaths.

Goulburn Valley Health will be testing people with COVID-19 symptoms in Mooroopna on Wednesday August 12.

The testing will be at Mooroopna Education and Activity Centre, 123 Alexandra Street, Mooroopna from 10am to 3pm.

GV Health's Acute Respiratory Clinic at Graham Street Shepparton is open seven days per week from 8.00am to 5.15pm.

It will be for people showing COVID-19 symptoms only, which include fever, chills, cough, sore throat, runny nose and loss of sense of smell - no matter how mild.

Anyone who is unwell with any symptoms should get tested immediately and stay at home.

Any questions can be directed to the coronavirus hotline on 1800 338 663, which is operational 8am to 6pm, seven days a week.