Virus updates

Unilever Tatura worker tests positive for COVID-19

By Madi Chwasta

A Tatura Unilever worker has tested positive for COVID-19 and the factory is closed for a deep clean.

Unilever has confirmed a contractor based at its Tatura factory has tested positive for COVID-19.

A Unilever spokesperson said the company had not verified any close contacts, and had closed the factory for a deep clean.

“We can confirm that a colleague based at our Tatura factory has been diagnosed with the coronavirus," the spokesperson said.

"We are committed to supporting them and their family in any way we can.

"Based on contact tracing to date we have not verified any close contacts at this stage.

"As a further precaution, we have closed our Tatura site for a short period of time while a deep clean is undertaken.”

Greater Shepparton, Campaspe Shire and Moira Shire each have one recorded active case of COVID-19.

Victoria recorded 471 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths in a 24-hour period to Thursday, August 6.

