New active COVID-19 case recorded for Greater Shepparton

Greater Shepparton has one active case of COVID-19.

The increase in active cases comes as Victoria recorded 627 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

The overall total has increased by 579 with 48 cases being reclassified, mostly due to duplication.

Mitchell Shire has 20 active cases and Campaspe Shire has one, while Moira Shire, Strathbogie Shire and Benalla Rural City have not reported any.

The Department of Health and Human Services does not reveal the locations of active cases within Local Government Areas.

The listed location does not indicate where an active case was infected and may not be where they currently reside.

Eight deaths were reported since Thursday, with the state's death toll rising to 113.

There are 349 people with COVID-19 in hospital, and 36 of those are in intensive care.

Of the 10,577 total cases in Victoria, 5743 are currently active, and 4479 have recovered.

Metropolitan Melbourne has had 9754 cases in total, while regional Victoria has had 595.

More than 1.6 million tests have been processed.

Last week the Victorian Government announced face coverings would be mandatory in metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire.

On Thursday, it announced that same requirement will apply across regional Victoria.

From Sunday, August 2 at 11:59pm, a face covering will be mandatory whenever you leave home – wherever you live.