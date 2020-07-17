Virus updates

Increased testing and tracing in Greater Shepparton and request to wear masks

By Madi Chwasta

GV Health: increased testing and tracing.

Goulburn Valley Health will be the site of increased testing and a dedicated public health team, as regional Victorians are encouraged to wear masks if they are unable to socially distance.

Victorian Health Minister Jenny Mikakos announced Goulburn Valley Health will extend their opening hours by two hours, operating from 8am to 6pm each day.

Preparations to establish a dedicated regional public health team at Goulburn Valley Health are also underway.

This team will provide case management and contact tracing for active cases in the region.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has called on regional Victorians over the age of 18 to wear a mask if they cannot maintain 1.5m social distancing, such as while shopping or using public transport.

It comes as 428 cases of COVID-19 were discovered in 24 hours, with five of those recorded in regional Victoria.

Three more Victorians have died, taking the state's death toll to 32.

The updated number of cases in Greater Shepparton will not be available until later today.

Greater Shepparton currently has one active case of COVID-19.

There were no changes to current COVID-19 restrictions in regional Victoria.

