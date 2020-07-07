Victoria records 191 new COVID-19 cases

Virus updates

By Shepparton News

Victoria has recorded 191 new cases of coronavirus, as the state prepares for the closure of its border with NSW.

It is the highest number of new diagnoses in the state since the start of the pandemic and follows an increase of 127 cases on Monday, which was also a record.

Chief Health Officer Professor Brett Sutton confirmed 37 new cases are linked to outbreaks and 154 are under investigation, bringing the state's total to 2824 cases.

The overall total has increased by 164 after 27 cases were reclassified - mainly due to duplication.

No cases have been detected in returned travellers in hotel quarantine.There are currently 772 active cases in Victoria, with 438 potentially from community transmission.

Thirteen new cases have been linked to nine locked-down public housing towers in North Melbourne and Flemington, with the outbreak now totalling 69.

Four cases related to an outbreak among emergency department staff at Northern Hospital Epping, which now totals eight staff and one household contact.

The emergency department remains open with a temporary reduction in non-urgent elective surgery and outpatient appointments.

A new case has also been confirmed in a staff member at the Assisi aged care facility in Rosanna, in Melbourne's northeast.

The staff member did not work while infectious and widespread testing of staff and residents at the facility will begin on Tuesday.

