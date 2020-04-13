Virus updates

Greater Shepparton goes six days with no new COVID-19 cases

By Shepparton News

1 of 1

It has now been six days since Greater Shepparton last recorded a confirmed case of COVID-19.

The last case was confirmed by the state's health department on Tuesday.

The tally remains at nine cases, while surrounding municipalities haven't experienced an incline in the past 24 hours.

Moira Shire is at 11, while Campaspe and Strathbogie Shires sit at two cases each.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Victoria is 1281 - an increase of 13 from yesterday.

There were no new deaths reported yesterday.

To date, 14 people have died in Victoria from coronavirus.

Latest articles

News

Dhurringile woman in “excruciating” pain due to surgery suspension

A Dhurringile woman is begging the government to loosen restrictions on elective surgery as she endures excruciating pain awaiting a hip replacement. Joanne Honeybun, 50, was rushed to GV Health emergency on April 3 when her chronic hip pain reached...

Charmayne Allison
News

This Shepparton mum taught her children at home over 25 years - here are her top tips

As a homeschooling mum of 25 years, Shepparton’s Cheryl Jandesu has some advice for parents facing the daunting, uncertain road of remote learning. You will get through this, your kids will be okay - just enjoy the ride. “So many parents are...

Charmayne Allison
News

Lulla’s hands out hampers to help local indigenous families in need

Lulla’s Children and Family Centre may be down to just one child. But that has not stopped staff from serving their families from afar. The indigenous childcare centre has been sending out hampers of essential items to parents and FaceTiming...

Charmayne Allison

MOST POPULAR

Virus updates

Greater Shepparton goes six days with no new COVID-19 cases

It has now been six days since Greater Shepparton last recorded a confirmed case of COVID-19.

Shepparton News
News

Shepparton’s economy resilient in the face of COVID-19

Shepparton is Australia’s 16th most economically resilient city to COVID-19, according to new research. The study, from university researchers in South Australia, Newcastle and US capital Washington DC, found Shepparton’s economy was more likely to...

Madi Chwasta
News

Talisman Menswear creates line of face masks to keep Shepparton safe

As a chronic asthmatic, Talisman Menswear’s Paul Jerome is more aware than most of the dangers of coronavirus. Which is why he has developed a range of funky new face masks to keep the Shepparton community safe. After launching the new product...

Charmayne Allison