Greater Shepparton goes six days with no new COVID-19 cases

Virus updates
Greater Shepparton goes six days with no new COVID-19 casesBy Shepparton News
It has now been six days since Greater Shepparton last recorded a confirmed case of COVID-19.
The last case was confirmed by the state's health department on Tuesday.
The tally remains at nine cases, while surrounding municipalities haven't experienced an incline in the past 24 hours.
Moira Shire is at 11, while Campaspe and Strathbogie Shires sit at two cases each.
The total number of coronavirus cases in Victoria is 1281 - an increase of 13 from yesterday.
There were no new deaths reported yesterday.
To date, 14 people have died in Victoria from coronavirus.