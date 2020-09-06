Sport

Details for the funeral of David Fox

By Shepparton News

Fitting farewell: Foxy's funeral will be streamed live on Tuesday.

1 of 1

David Fox will be farewelled in a similar fashion to the way he entertained thousands across his football media career — by being beamed across Victoria, country and world on a livestream.

With coronavirus restrictions curtailing the ability for Foxy to be sent off by huge crowds in person, his funeral will be broadcast online from 11 am on Tuesday.

“It will be hard to shoot, but I know that he would be looking down with a smile on his face knowing that I was making his final farewell,” long-time friend and producer of Foxy's work Haig Lindsay said.

“On behalf of Foxy and the GV Footy Show team, I would like to thank everyone out there that supported, contributed, laughed, agreed, and disagreed with what we all tried to achieve over the years.

“It’s been a great journey, and I am sure Foxy would love the fact that all his footy family are watching his final show.”

The funeral stream can be accessed at sheppnews.com.au and the link will also be shared on social media.

Latest articles

Sport

Details for the funeral of David Fox

David Fox will be farewelled in a similar fashion to the way he entertained thousands across his football media career — by being beamed across Victoria, country and world on a livestream. With coronavirus restrictions curtailing the ability...

Shepparton News
Sport

Rams lock in coaches

Deniliquin has locked in co-coaches for next year’s Murray Football League season. Three-time club premiership player Tim Holobowski and two-time flag Ram Sam Hall have been reappointed to their roles. The coaching duo was set to lead the Rams this...

Shepparton News
Sport

O’Brien claims Fred Hoysted Medal

Kyabram’s Danny O’Brien has crowned the best season of his racing career with the prestigious Fred Hoysted Medal for Victoria’s most outstanding trainer of the 2019-20 season. It was a season of massive firsts for the...

Andrew Mole

MOST POPULAR

Sport

Vale David Fox - The definition of a ‘football personality’

JR always sung Foxy’s praises for his work behind the microphone as well, and the duo snared plenty of accolades along the way at One FM, with the Shepparton News and their various incarnations of the Foxy and JR Footy Show

Tyler Maher
Sport

Tungamah could still take out a title in 2020

Football leagues across Victoria remain in hibernation — but one district club is still in the running for a grand final triumph

Tyler Maher
Sport

Football news | State league exports, locals to head north

The 2018 Shepparton premiership winner also collected four clearances and four inside 50s in a best afield effort that continues his terrific season

Aydin Payne