Details for the funeral of David Fox

Sport
Details for the funeral of David FoxBy Shepparton News
David Fox will be farewelled in a similar fashion to the way he entertained thousands across his football media career — by being beamed across Victoria, country and world on a livestream.
With coronavirus restrictions curtailing the ability for Foxy to be sent off by huge crowds in person, his funeral will be broadcast online from 11 am on Tuesday.
“It will be hard to shoot, but I know that he would be looking down with a smile on his face knowing that I was making his final farewell,” long-time friend and producer of Foxy's work Haig Lindsay said.
“On behalf of Foxy and the GV Footy Show team, I would like to thank everyone out there that supported, contributed, laughed, agreed, and disagreed with what we all tried to achieve over the years.
“It’s been a great journey, and I am sure Foxy would love the fact that all his footy family are watching his final show.”
The funeral stream can be accessed at sheppnews.com.au and the link will also be shared on social media.