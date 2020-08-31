Tungamah could still take out a title in 2020

Sport
Tungamah could still take out a title in 2020By Tyler Maher
Football leagues across Victoria remain in hibernation — but one district club is still in the running for a grand final triumph.
Murray Football League outfit Tungamah has reached the decider of the countryfootyscores.com search for the best country Victoria football jumper, taking on Minyip Murtoa of the Wimmera Football League.
CFS has opened up the hunt for the best jumper to the public, with more than 40,000 votes already tallied across the initial stages of the ‘tournament'.
The Bears reached the final after garnering nearly 60 per cent of the voting against Jeparit-Rainbow in the semi-final, but Kyabram District League's Longwood narrowly fell at the penultimate hurdle to scupper chances of an all-AFL Goulburn Murray battle in the big dance.
Goulburn Valley League representative Shepparton also made the final 16, but bowed out to the Redlegs.
Voting is open until Friday at the CFS website or on its social media channels.