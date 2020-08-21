Sport on the airwaves

Sport

What's poppin'? Garry Jacobson will look to push up the Supercars field this weekend.

Sink your teeth into another new venture from the McPherson Media Group sports team by listening to its weekly podcast.

Sports Bite is being officially launched today alongside a whole catalogue of other podcasts from the wider MMG team.

Although there is minimal sport on in Victoria at the moment due to stage three coronavirus restrictions, there remains plenty to talk about.

This week's episode covers Elle McDonald's Melbourne Vixens debut in the Super Netball League, Georgia Gall's contract with the Melbourne Stars ahead of the Women's Big Bash League season and Garry Jacobson's Darwin adventures in the Supercars Championship.

Also jumping on the show is Victoria's female engagement manager for Golf Australia, Megan Carr, who discusses some of the initiatives Goulburn Murray region clubs are implementing to encourage women and girls to take up golf.

Episodes can be found at sheppnews.com.au/podcasts with three Sports Bite shows already uploaded.

