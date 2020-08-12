Information sought on Harold Sutherland Eames

Sport
Information sought on Harold Sutherland EamesBy Tyler Maher
A book on the jockey who rode Narahquong to victory in the 1918 Grand National Hurdle is in the works — and the author needs your help.
Harold Sutherland Eames — who tasted success at Flemington in that particular famed race — is the subject of the upcoming publication, and his links to the Shepparton area are under the microscope from Gary McInnes.
McInnes — who is putting the book on his grandfather together — is putting the call out for anyone who has information about Eames’ time in Shepparton.
“Harold's family came from Bendigo and legend has it that when he was 14 he ran away from home to become a jockey and he may have had a connection with stables in the Shepparton area,” McInnes said.
“Newspaper articles indicate he rode for Mr H. S. Young, Mr L. T. Young, Mr Thomas C. Jolliffe and Mr Frank D. Ward.
“He died in 1919 at the Exhibition Buildings hospital in Melbourne from the Spanish Flu pandemic. In his death notices there were several references to people from Shepparton namely Nancy Dwyer and Con Williams.
“I also believe there may be a property in the Shepparton area named "Narahquong" which once belonged to the Crilly family.”
Anyone with knowledge of Eames and his Shepparton connections can contact Gary McInnes at [email protected] or on 0417 055 731.