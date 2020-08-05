Netball Victoria North-East Talent Academy

Sport
Netball Victoria North-East Talent AcademyBy Alex Mitchell
Some of the region's best young netballers have been selected for Netball Victoria's North-East Talent Academy.
While — like all Netball Victoria's academy programs — training sessions have been stopped after the reintroduction of Stage Three COVID-19 restrictions, the young talents have already established themselves as players to watch moving forward.
The players, aged 15 and 16, were selected from the north-east region spanning from Albury to Seymour, with 13 players from this season's 25-player squad from a Goulburn Valley League club.
The squad had five training sessions before the forced cancellation, missing out on a training camp and another session before the Inter-Academy Championships, which could still be held if restrictions allow.
Head coach Fiona Boyer, from Albury, has been coaching the New South Wales-based players while Shepparton legend Tracey Brereton has been taking the Victorian sessions.
GVL players in the squad: Meg Mahoney, Milli Proft (Mansfield), Jazmin Clark, Chelsea Merkel (Mooroopna), Charlee Roulston, Teal Hocking, (Rochester), Ashlyn Webster (Seymour), Ella Rohde (Shepparton), Holly Kirby, Maya Rutherford, Sophie Garner (Shepparton United), Elsie Boyer, Charlette Gray (Tatura). Netball Victoria coach: Tracey Brereton (Shepparton). North-East assistant coach: Meagan Harrison (Shepparton Swans). Team manager: Kerry Kelton (Mooroopna).