GVHA round three action

Sport
GVHA round three actionBy Alex Mitchell
The Goulburn Valley Hockey Association's junior season has been suspended after Victoria returned to Stage Three COVID-19 restrictions — but the third round of the campaign had already been completed after a ripper selection of matches on Saturday morning.
The Shepparton Strikers’ under-14s came up with a powerful win, putting six past SYC/Benalla in a 6-1 drubbing.
Max Cole was best for the Strikers and he found two goals to be the game's only multiple scorer, with Sam Holland also impressing.
Luke Greig was best for SYC/Benalla.
Under-12 play had an absolute thriller between the Strikers and Benalla Orange, with the former holding on for a 2-1 triumph.
Lily Ballinger was best afield and nabbed one of her side's two goals, with Daniel Collins and Mason Uniacke also on fire.
And Goulburn Valley Grammar School ended its under-12 season on a high note, with a 4-0 win against Mooroopna.
● The GVHA announced on Sunday all hockey activities would be suspended until current Stage Three restrictions had been lifted.
The association said its executive would meet on Monday to deliberate the fate of the junior season.