PHOTOS | SJSA under-12s, Bourchier Eagles v Kyabram Knights

Sport
PHOTOS | SJSA under-12s, Bourchier Eagles v Kyabram KnightsBy Alex Mitchell
Kyabram Knights marked the third round of the Shepparton Junior Soccer Association under-12 division two season with an impressive win against the Bourchier Eagles.
In claiming their second win of the season, the Knights put five goals past the Eagles to take a 5-2 result and follow on from last week's 4-1 win against the Guthrie Jaguars.
Elsewhere, Congupna Cruzers delivered the goods and found double-digits in a big result against the Guthrie Jaguars.
The Cruzers took a 10-2 win, sitting on top of the division having scored 23 goals in three games.
St Brendan's Saints and Sirius College also took 3-0 wins.
In under-12 division one action, the GV Suns looked in fantastic form beating Shepparton 10-0.
The Suns have scored 20 goals in three games in a strong start to the campaign.
Shepparton South's two sides played out an entertaining draw, with Black and White sharing the spoils in a 2-2 contest.
The SJSA under-12 squad came up with a 3-1 win against Shepparton United Blue, while the under-11 squad beat Shepparton United White.
The Suns and the SJSA under-11 squad are three wins from three games to sit on top of the table.