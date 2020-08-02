Sport

PHOTOS | SJSA under-12s, Bourchier Eagles v Kyabram Knights

By Alex Mitchell

Go long: Kyabram's Dylan Priest looks to pass in front of Viraj Lallar.

1 of 1

Kyabram Knights marked the third round of the Shepparton Junior Soccer Association under-12 division two season with an impressive win against the Bourchier Eagles.

In claiming their second win of the season, the Knights put five goals past the Eagles to take a 5-2 result and follow on from last week's 4-1 win against the Guthrie Jaguars.

Elsewhere, Congupna Cruzers delivered the goods and found double-digits in a big result against the Guthrie Jaguars.

The Cruzers took a 10-2 win, sitting on top of the division having scored 23 goals in three games.

St Brendan's Saints and Sirius College also took 3-0 wins.

In under-12 division one action, the GV Suns looked in fantastic form beating Shepparton 10-0.

The Suns have scored 20 goals in three games in a strong start to the campaign.

Shepparton South's two sides played out an entertaining draw, with Black and White sharing the spoils in a 2-2 contest.

The SJSA under-12 squad came up with a 3-1 win against Shepparton United Blue, while the under-11 squad beat Shepparton United White.

The Suns and the SJSA under-11 squad are three wins from three games to sit on top of the table.

