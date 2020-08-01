Sport

Shepparton out of GVL junior season

By Tyler Maher

Bears out: President Will Phillips informed his club via Facebook that it had decided to pull out of the GVL junior season.

Shepparton has pulled out of the Goulburn Valley League junior season tonight. 

Bears president Will Phillips spoke to his members via video on Facebook to inform them of the decision following the cancellation of round two of the competition yesterday. 


“Unfortunately we weren’t necessarily prepared for a COVID case being so close to the league ranks,” Phillips said.

“The board met this morning and we’ve made a decision that we’ll be withdrawing from the GVL competition.”

The GVL board is scheduled to meet tomorrow night. 
 

More to come. 

