SDJFL | Youth Girls round two

Sport
SDJFL | Youth Girls round twoBy Alex Mitchell
Shepparton Swans continued their tremendous start in the Shepparton District Junior Football League Youth Girls competition, moving to 2-0 with victory against Tatura.
The Bulldogs battled well throughout the contest, but the Swans’ class had them prevail, eventually 23-point winners at Howley Oval at Tatura.
Tayissa Gray backed up eight goals in round one with another four against the Dogs, with other star Swans including Amy Thomson, Jorja Thompson, Therese Cameron and Meg Todhunter.
Elsewhere, Shepparton United and Shepparton had large victories without conceding a single point.
The Demons were too strong for Echuca United, winning 87-0 in showing their considerable strength.
Sophia McCarthy had herself a day with a best-on-ground four-goal outing, while other Demons stars were Areaka Bamblett, Elissa Down and Molly Kennedy.
And the Bears ran up the score in a big way against Mooroopna, winning by 181 points.
Eleven different Shepparton players got their names on the scoresheet, led by Cody Power, Mackenzie Healey (five goals each), Madelyn Andronaco and Charli Dorrity (three each).
The Cats’ best were Briannon Moon, Ch'e Atkinson and Tarliah Murphy.