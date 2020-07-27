GVL 15-and-under netball action returns to the court

Sport
GVL 15-and-under netball action returns to the courtBy Tyler Maher
Netball is back in the region, and the Goulburn Valley League 15-and-under competition represents one half of the grades tackling a shortened season.
Shepparton Swans managed a 16-goal triumph over Shepparton United to start the campaign on the front foot, soaring to a 10-4 lead at the first break and extending that advantage at each one that followed.
Rochester had a big win against Tatura in the restart clash, with the final score reading 39-9 in favour of the home side at Moon Oval.
The Tigrettes only led by four goals at quarter-time, but a 12-1 second stanza did the damage in the contest.
Kyabram's 59-21 triumph over Euroa was highlighted by a 20-goal third term for the Bombers.
Meg Brennan and Charli Westerveld dominated for Kyabram, while Molly Redfern, Taylah Seeber and Chloe Salter battled hard all game for the Magpies.
Mooroopna also started its season with a large victory, defeating Mansfield 43-17, while Echuca (27) edged out Shepparton (23) at Victoria Park.