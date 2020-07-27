Sport

GVL 15-and-under netball action returns to the court

By Tyler Maher

1 of 1

Netball is back in the region, and the Goulburn Valley League 15-and-under competition represents one half of the grades tackling a shortened season.

Shepparton Swans managed a 16-goal triumph over Shepparton United to start the campaign on the front foot, soaring to a 10-4 lead at the first break and extending that advantage at each one that followed.

Rochester had a big win against Tatura in the restart clash, with the final score reading 39-9 in favour of the home side at Moon Oval.

The Tigrettes only led by four goals at quarter-time, but a 12-1 second stanza did the damage in the contest.

Kyabram's 59-21 triumph over Euroa was highlighted by a 20-goal third term for the Bombers.

Meg Brennan and Charli Westerveld dominated for Kyabram, while Molly Redfern, Taylah Seeber and Chloe Salter battled hard all game for the Magpies.

Mooroopna also started its season with a large victory, defeating Mansfield 43-17, while Echuca (27) edged out Shepparton (23) at Victoria Park.

Latest articles

The Boss's Dog

Happier news from Moss Bottom Farm

There’s been a change in The Boss during this COVID thing – not all of it good. He’s paid more attention to my behaviour, which is a bad thing. I don’t do scrutiny well and I’ve been used to a life where I see him early and late and not...

The General

The Boss's Dog

Was it worth it?

Coming in from the cold I mean – and throwing in our lot with homo sapiens? This is a question all dogs ask themselves from time to time as they observe the strange behaviours of the two-legged lot. And the unexamined life is not worth living...

The General

The Boss's Dog

Cray season brings them out!

This time of year, right through the winter, there’s people poking around the river after Murray Crays. This year there seem to be more than usual. It’s because of the Lockdown, the Boss reckons – any excuse to get out of the house is good...

The General

MOST POPULAR

Sport

GVL under-18 football - United on top against Swans

Shepparton United began it’s Goulburn Valley League under-18 football season with a bang, accounting for the Shepparton Swans at Princess Park on Saturday. The Demons were on fire for most of the contest, with quick ball movement allowing them to...

Tyler Maher
Sport

Netball | Shepparton and Echuca share the points in 17-and-under netball

SCORE Echuca 35 Shepparton 35 A dramatic and heart-stopping draw played out between Echuca’s and Shepparton’s 17-and-under netballers as Goulburn Valley League action returned at the weekend. It was an opening round match for the ages, as the two...

Aydin Payne
Sport

GVL under-18 football - Echuca begins with win over Shepparton

Echuca was first to shake off the rust on Saturday as it kicked off the under-18 Goulburn Valley League season with a win over Shepparton. The Bears came home with a wet sail late in the contest, but by then it was too late as the Murray Bombers...

Tyler Maher