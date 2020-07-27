SJSA - round two

Sport
SJSA - round twoBy Shepparton News
There were goals galore during the Shepparton Junior Soccer Association round two matches staged at McEwen Reserve on Saturday.
Greater Shepparton Secondary College had a big win over Goulburn Valley Grammar School Blue in the Open Girls competition, slotting nine goals to two across the contest.
But Shepparton United found itself in front by an even larger margin when the final whistle sounded, hitting the netting 10 times against GVGS Gold in a dominant triumph.
The result was a mirror-image in the Senior Boys fixture as United defeated Gold 10-0, while GSSC managed a 5-1 win over GVGS Blue.
Goals remained the order of the day in the under-15 ranks as United Blue (10-0), Shepparton South Black (11-1), GVGS Blue (11-1) and Shepparton (9-0) had all the running against GSSC, South White, GVGS Gold and GVGS Stripes respectively.
Notre Dame College found the going much tougher against United White, but was still able to pull off a 4-2 victory.
Shepparton (6-2), SJSA under-11s (2-0), South Black (2-1) and the Goulburn Valley Suns (5-4) claimed victory in division one of the under-12 competition, while SJSA under-10s, Kyabram Knights and Congupna Cruzers all tasted success in division two.
St Brendan's Saints and Bourchier Eagles could not be split after striking home two goals apiece in their battle.