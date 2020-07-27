Tat Chat - Tatura Bowls Club

Sport
Tat Chat - Tatura Bowls ClubBy Shepparton News
On Tatura's quick running greens a club event held back because of COVID-19 and restrictions on playing on the greens, was eventually played between a couple of rookie bowlers.
In the 21Up championship final, Michael Stone, a second year lawn bowler, came up against John Evans, who jointly manages the Tatura greens.
Evans has a regular roll of bowls from time to time, but is yet to consider playing pennant as he is still running around the tennis court.
The game was reasonably tight for quite some time and after 14 ends Evans was leading by just four shots 13 to 9.
A disastrous bowl by Stone when he had a running attempt at taking out Evans’ shot bowl, but took out his own second bowl for a three-shot loss, turned the game on its head and Evans then took complete control running out comfortably to a 22 to 9 win.
— John Crilly