Sport

Tat Chat - Tatura Bowls Club

By Shepparton News

Catch-up championship clash: Runner-up Michael Stone with Tatura Bowls Club 21Up champion John Evans.

1 of 1

On Tatura's quick running greens a club event held back because of COVID-19 and restrictions on playing on the greens, was eventually played between a couple of rookie bowlers.

In the 21Up championship final, Michael Stone, a second year lawn bowler, came up against John Evans, who jointly manages the Tatura greens.

Evans has a regular roll of bowls from time to time, but is yet to consider playing pennant as he is still running around the tennis court.
The game was reasonably tight for quite some time and after 14 ends Evans was leading by just four shots 13 to 9.

A disastrous bowl by Stone when he had a running attempt at taking out Evans’ shot bowl, but took out his own second bowl for a three-shot loss, turned the game on its head and Evans then took complete control running out comfortably to a 22 to 9 win.

— John Crilly

Latest articles

World

Iran’s mock carrier at sea amid tensions

Amid high tensions between the US and Tehran, Iran has moved a mock aircraft carrier to the Strait of Hormuz, signalling it may be used for live-fire drills.

AAP Newswire
World

US columnist urges Trump honour Morrison

A US columnist believes Scott Morrison deserves a second White House state visit and is more of leader of the free world than Angela Merkel.

AAP Newswire
World

US closes consulate in Chengdu

The shutdown of the US consulate in the Chinese city of Chengdu drew crowds of onlookers as police guarded the scene.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Sport

GVL under-18 football - United on top against Swans

Shepparton United began it’s Goulburn Valley League under-18 football season with a bang, accounting for the Shepparton Swans at Princess Park on Saturday. The Demons were on fire for most of the contest, with quick ball movement allowing them to...

Tyler Maher
Sport

Netball | Shepparton and Echuca share the points in 17-and-under netball

SCORE Echuca 35 Shepparton 35 A dramatic and heart-stopping draw played out between Echuca’s and Shepparton’s 17-and-under netballers as Goulburn Valley League action returned at the weekend. It was an opening round match for the ages, as the two...

Aydin Payne
Sport

GVL under-18 football - Echuca begins with win over Shepparton

Echuca was first to shake off the rust on Saturday as it kicked off the under-18 Goulburn Valley League season with a win over Shepparton. The Bears came home with a wet sail late in the contest, but by then it was too late as the Murray Bombers...

Tyler Maher