Outside The Box: Weirdest sporting mascots

Sport
Outside The Box: Weirdest sporting mascotsBy Alex Mitchell
5370537724001
Sometimes when you reflect on certain parts of sporting culture, you're left with one overwhelming thought — “why is this a thing?”.
My favourite example of this is the idea of mascots; why do most sporting organisations get an adult to don an oversized costume to represent their club and parade around the field of play before and during a match?
They're meant to bring joy and laughter to kids, yet they often look more as if they are a genuine threat to the safety of children, which I would possibly call a genuine design flaw.
Today's Outside The Box is merely seeking to point out this is a really weird thing that is somehow totally culturally accepted, with our favourite examples of where mascots have gone a little bit wrong.