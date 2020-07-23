Sport

Outside The Box: Weirdest sporting mascots

By Alex Mitchell

Skillzy (Euro 2020): There's something a little bit Inception-y going on here; the Euro 2020 mascot is a human being wearing a human being costume. UEFA said Skillzy was "a larger-than-life character inspired by freestyling, street and panna culture", but I say it must have literally run out of ideas to make a human the mascot.

Sometimes when you reflect on certain parts of sporting culture, you're left with one overwhelming thought — “why is this a thing?”.

My favourite example of this is the idea of mascots; why do most sporting organisations get an adult to don an oversized costume to represent their club and parade around the field of play before and during a match?

They're meant to bring joy and laughter to kids, yet they often look more as if they are a genuine threat to the safety of children, which I would possibly call a genuine design flaw.

Today's Outside The Box is merely seeking to point out this is a really weird thing that is somehow totally culturally accepted, with our favourite examples of where mascots have gone a little bit wrong.

