Mooroopna AFL exports set to square off this weekend

By Aydin Payne

Big Cats: Mooroopna products Jy Simpkin and Laitham Vandermeer pictured with the next crop of star Cats.

Mooroopna will be a divided football club tomorrow night when two of its young products meet in round five of the AFL season.

Two of the Cattery's most recent AFL exports, Jy Simpkin and Laitham Vandermeer, will square-off when North Melbourne takes on the Western Bulldogs.

It will be the first time the pair meet on the big stage, following Vandermeer's debut in round two for the Bulldogs.

The pair returned to its junior football club in the summer and mentored the next crop of Mooroopna football stars with some training drills.

Simpkin, who is enjoying a break-out season, will be hoping he can get his Kangaroos back on the winners’ list after last weekend's loss.

The silky midfielder is averaging 24 disposals a game and is ranked sixth in the AFL for most disposals.

While Vandermeer and his Bulldogs are on the hunt for three-straight victories, after they began the season with two disappointing losses.

And come 7.40 pm tomorrow, no doubt the entire club will be glued to its screens cheering on its rising stars.

