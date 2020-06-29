Sport

GCJFL aiming for 2020 season

By Alex Mitchell

Going ahead: More great memories will be created when the Shepparton District Junior Football League season returns.

Goulburn Campaspe Junior Football League has announced it will return with a season, although it is yet to confirm a starting date.

The league is now in discussions with its 12 affiliated clubs to establish how many teams will be competing, with a deadline of July 10 for clubs to confirm teams and numbers before a fixture is released in mid next month.

League operations manager Nate Dedman said an eight-to-10 week season was on the cards.

“Health, fitness, life skills and personal growth are all positively-impacted by our children’s
participation in junior sport,” Dedman said.

“Our executive and operational committee have been working tirelessly to ensure that young footballers in the Goulburn Campaspe region will have the opportunity to participate in the game that they love.

“As a league we understand the long-term importance of junior participation, as well as the future of our local senior leagues and the long-term health of community football.

“We’re extremely lucky to be able to reintroduce junior sport. This is a privilege and
we’ll be doing everything we can to provide a safe environment for everyone.”

