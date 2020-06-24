Sport

GVL cancels 2020 seniors season

By Alex Mitchell

1 of 1

The Goulburn Valley League has pulled the pin on its senior competitions for 2020.

The News understands senior football will not be played this season after a league meeting on Wednesday night, with the league still investigating playing its junior competitions starting next month.

The GVL had previously announced a return to play date of July 18, but a recent COVID-19 spike in Victoria has seen the league change course.

The GVL is the second AFL Goulburn Murray region league to cancel, following the Kyabram District League making the same call earlier this month.

More to come.

