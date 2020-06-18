GVL team of the millennium

Sport
GVL team of the millenniumBy Shepparton News
Last week we tackled the Kyabram District League football team of the millennium — the best side on paper since 2000.
Players had to have played at least three seasons in the competition to be eligible, and the squad created plenty of interest on social media.
This week we look at the best Goulburn Valley League team since 2000 — a task which is certainly not an easy one.
Let us know who we missed — or who should make way for a different star.
TEAM OF THE MILLENNIUM
Goulburn Valley League — Football
B: Matt O'Keefe, Jeff Anderson, Lachie Smith
HB: Linc Wellington, Trent Hotton, Jason Morgan
C: Tyson Sidebottom, Stephen Ash, Simon McCarty
HF: Simon Buckley, Anthony McPhee, Jamason Daniels
F: Kayne Pettifer, Paul Newman, Saad Saad
Foll: Paul Kirby, Paul Scanlan, Kristan Height
Inter (from): Jason Cole, Brent Colbert, Mark Blake, Luke Morgan
Coach: Steve Daniels