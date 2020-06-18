Sport

GVL team of the millennium

By Shepparton News

Combining once more: Linc Wellington and Steve Daniel.

1 of 11

Gun: Lachie Smith.

2 of 11

In the mix: Simon Buckley.

3 of 11

Flying: Saad Saad.

4 of 11

Back pocket: Matt O'Keefe.

5 of 11

Go long: Simon McCarty.

6 of 11

Back in the day: Stephen Ash.

7 of 11

Key post: Trent Hotton.

8 of 11

Top of the pops: Anthony McPhee.

9 of 11

Grabbing a spot: Kristan Height.

10 of 11

Defending: Jeff Anderson.

11 of 11

Last week we tackled the Kyabram District League football team of the millennium — the best side on paper since 2000.

Players had to have played at least three seasons in the competition to be eligible, and the squad created plenty of interest on social media.

This week we look at the best Goulburn Valley League team since 2000 — a task which is certainly not an easy one.

Let us know who we missed — or who should make way for a different star.

TEAM OF THE MILLENNIUM

Goulburn Valley League — Football

B: Matt O'Keefe, Jeff Anderson, Lachie Smith

HB: Linc Wellington, Trent Hotton, Jason Morgan

C: Tyson Sidebottom, Stephen Ash, Simon McCarty

HF: Simon Buckley, Anthony McPhee, Jamason Daniels

F: Kayne Pettifer, Paul Newman, Saad Saad

Foll: Paul Kirby, Paul Scanlan, Kristan Height

Inter (from): Jason Cole, Brent Colbert, Mark Blake, Luke Morgan

Coach: Steve Daniels

Latest articles

Lifestyle

Rupert in the running to be Top Dog

The Vaitohi family had no idea they would be inviting a thief into their home when they made a seemingly innocent decision in January, but they wouldn’t change it for the world.

Lachlan Durling
Lifestyle

Brave the cold, catch a fish | Reel Life

For those who not only take their fishing seriously but also their literature, the poem that I misquoted last week was from former poet laureate John Mansfield, who was from England and died in the 1960s. Speaking of taking fishing seriously, you...

Shepparton News
Lifestyle

Who says a lizard isn’t cuddly?

When you think of cute and cuddly pets reptiles are probably the last thing that spring to mind. But just ask Shepparton’s Jess Flegeltaub and she will tell you a very different story. The 21-year-old’s new companion is a four-month-old...

Sharon Wright

MOST POPULAR

Sport

Victorian Government reveals return date for community sport

Starting dates for district sport to return have been locked in. The Victorian Government announced today contact sports could resume full-contact training for ages over 18 from July 13, followed by full competition on July 20. And for juniors aged...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Maddie Garrick re-signs with Melbourne Boomers

Although it’s still the off-season Shepparton’s Maddie Garrick continues to score buckets off the court. The talented guard will don the purple and gold for a sixth season after re-signing with WNBL outfit the Melbourne Boomers. Garrick, who...

Shepparton News
Sport

Brett Deledio hints at future Kyabram performance

Retired AFL star Brett Deledio has hinted he would like to pull on the colours of his beloved Kyabram one more time. Speaking on Melbourne radio station SEN, the 33-year-old said Bombers forward Kayne Pettifer, who was a former Richmond teammate...

Shepparton News