SJSA completes new undercover area

Sport
SJSA completes new undercover areaBy Alex Mitchell
A team effort will mean Shepparton Junior Soccer Association players and spectators no longer need to get wet while watching matches.
Instead of the 1.5 m of outdoor shelter the association's clubrooms at McEwen Reserve provide, a new large shelter will protect plenty of those in attendance when the rain hits on a Saturday morning, and secretary Karen Hocking said it could not have happened without the support of local clubs.
“We needed to build this bigger version of it. We got some council funding for it, and Shepparton United and Shepparton South have kicked in too, and it is going to be so good,” Hocking said.
“It means we won't be getting wet any more, the version we had before this, if it rained in the wrong direction you'd just be getting wet. We've been able to build this bigger version and it will make such a big difference.”
Hocking was thrilled the two clubs, whose senior sides play at McEwen Reserve, were able to provide the financial help to get the project completed.
“It's really good we've been able to work with United and South on this, it's really cool and I can't thank them enough,” she said.