Rushworth’s status quo maintained

Sport
Rushworth’s status quo maintainedBy Tyler Maher
5370537724001
Rushworth’s squad will look similar to last season in the Kyabram District League this year.
Nicky Chillingsworth is back on board for another campaign in charge of the A-grade side, with many of last year’s list retained.
The Tigers will look to push up the table from 12th position, while across the grades a number of new faces will be seen on court.
Netball director Katherine Jamieson is excited for the year ahead, especially for the new under-11 outfit which will take the step up to Saturday competition.
Most of that squad has made the progression from the club’s Net Set Go program, while plenty of Tigers have been honing their craft across the summer in Kyabram Netball Association.
COACH: NICKY CHILLINGSWORTH 2019 FINISH: 12TH (5-11)