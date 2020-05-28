Seymour race meetings moved

Sport
Seymour race meetings movedBy Alex Mitchell
Seymour Racing Club's recent struggles with serving up a decent track has caused its number of meetings to be limited through winter.
Along with Racing Victoria, the club agreed the track would hold one meeting a month through winter to keep it heading in the right direction after recent major works.
While Seymour will still hold meetings on June 18 and July 14, its June 4 and July 26 meets have been dished off to Wangaratta and Echuca respectively.
A Racing Victoria statement post Seymour's May 21 meeting said one meeting a month would hold the track in good stead.
“The nine-race meeting was Seymour's first since November 2019, after which it underwent track renovations which involved full resurfacing with kikuyu grass and a recent oversow of rye grass to provide year-round performance and stability,” it said.
“Following the satisfactory performance of the track and in the knowledge that it will only continue to improve, it's been determined that the track will benefit most from conducting one meeting per month throughout winter.”