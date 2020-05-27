Photos | Local croquet club welcomes back fans to the courts

Sport
Photos | Local croquet club welcomes back fans to the courtsBy Shepparton News
Shepparton Croquet Club has been able to return to its courts after the relaxing of COVID-19 restrictions in recent weeks.
Following the guidelines imposed by Victorian Croquet Association, the club returned to the lush green courts this week.
A limit of eight players are allowed out on the courts at one time and the club has organised two three-hour blocks for players to dust off their hammers and skills.
News photographer Rodney Braithwaite ventured along to the catch the return of Shepparton's avid croquet players.