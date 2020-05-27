Sport

Photos | Local croquet club welcomes back fans to the courts

By Shepparton News

Vics do it better: Vic Robinson shows off his technique.

Perfection: Gwen Denison makes sweet connection on the ball.

Focused: Trish Pedrotti keeps calm as she knocks the ball through the hoop.

Hunting for the win: Harold Hunt out on the croquet courts on Tuesday.

Hammer time: Betty Brown swings her hammer down on the ball.

Shepparton Croquet Club has been able to return to its courts after the relaxing of COVID-19 restrictions in recent weeks.

Following the guidelines imposed by Victorian Croquet Association, the club returned to the lush green courts this week.

A limit of eight players are allowed out on the courts at one time and the club has organised two three-hour blocks for players to dust off their hammers and skills.

News photographer Rodney Braithwaite ventured along to the catch the return of Shepparton's avid croquet players.

