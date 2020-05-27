Building a Nagambie netball dynasty

Sport
Building a Nagambie netball dynastyBy Meg Saultry
After falling a game short in its charge for the flag last season, further consistency will be key to Nagambie’s return to the decider.
“It was a disappointing finish for us. Obviously, we want to go one step further this year,” coach Bianca Willis said.
But having dominated the last decade of KDL netball, the Lakers are also determined to build another strong dynasty which will reign supreme in the 2020s.
“We’ve had a few senior players either retire or go to other clubs so we’re looking to our youth and senior teams this year as an opportunity for development,” Willis said.
“The focus is on building a sustainable club so that in five years we’re winning flags across all our teams.”
Having shared coaching responsibilities with Sarah Sanderson last season, Willis will now solely lead A-grade, with Sanderson shifting her attentions exclusively off-court as the under-17 coach and A-grade assistant coach.
With senior players Alicia White and Sarah O’Sullivan also departing, the Lakers will welcome three new players, as well as several under-17 players who aged up, into the mix for A- and B-grade spots.
COACH: BIANCA WILLIS 2019 FINISH: THIRD (14-5)