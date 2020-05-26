Sport

Council re-opens bookings for sports facilities

By Alex Mitchell

Book it in: Greater Shepparton City Council is taking bookings for sporting facilities for June 1 onwards.

District sporting clubs can get back to their home grounds from Monday after Greater Shepparton City Council reopened bookings for community sports facilities.

Users must complete a COVID-19 Access Agreement, ensuring Victorian and Federal Government measures are met once they are back on the fields, while also acknowledging they will continue to follow those restrictions as they continue to evolve.

This would end the wait for clubs wishing to begin preparations for their postponed seasons, although some have indicated they will wait for confirmation competition will return before beginning to train.

Council's statement demands users adhere to maximum group limits in training and respect 1.5 m of social distancing, as well as frequently cleaning and sanitising facilities and equipment.

Indoor sports remain off the table per State Government restrictions, and indoor facilities such as club rooms also cannot be accessed outside of toilets.

