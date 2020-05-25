Sport

Best of photo series - Cricket

By Shepparton News

Bail out: Rochester's Angus Martin.

While there is minimal live sport on it provides us with a perfect opportunity to look back on previous seasons or events.

In this photo series, The News is combing the archives for some of the standout pictures taken by our snappers in recent years.

The selection includes shots from Rodney Braithwaite, Megan Fisher, Ray Sizer, Bruce Povey, Holly Curtis and Julie Mercer.

First cab off the rank is a look through the lens at cricket.

