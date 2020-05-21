Longwood ready to tackle another campaign

Sport
Longwood ready to tackle another campaignBy Tyler Maher
Longwood’s netballers are putting in the hard yards to become more competitive in the Kyabram District League.
New coach Meg Pellegrino is working on some more inclusions to the squad, but is excited to see the likes of Toni Watson and Jamie Francis back on deck for the Redlegs and ready to tackle another campaign.
President Ricki Shiner lured Pellegrino to Longwood Recreation Reserve, but it was the warm welcome which made up her mind.
“I think it was the phone call from Ricki that got me across, he reached out through a colleague of mine who plays at Longwood,” Pellegrino said.
“It’s a really family orientated club and people-centric and that’s what I love about it. I’ve got kids as well who are going to be playing too so that was important to me.
“We’re always open to new players, it’s a really caring and kind club and there’s certainly incentives available for people who are prepared to travel.”
COACH: MEG PELLEGRINO 2019 FINISH: 14TH (1-15)