Sport

Longwood ready to tackle another campaign

By Tyler Maher

Meg Pellegrino.

1 of 1

Longwood’s netballers are putting in the hard yards to become more competitive in the Kyabram District League.

New coach Meg Pellegrino is working on some more inclusions to the squad, but is excited to see the likes of Toni Watson and Jamie Francis back on deck for the Redlegs and ready to tackle another campaign.

President Ricki Shiner lured Pellegrino to Longwood Recreation Reserve, but it was the warm welcome which made up her mind.

“I think it was the phone call from Ricki that got me across, he reached out through a colleague of mine who plays at Longwood,” Pellegrino said.

“It’s a really family orientated club and people-centric and that’s what I love about it. I’ve got kids as well who are going to be playing too so that was important to me.

“We’re always open to new players, it’s a really caring and kind club and there’s certainly incentives available for people who are prepared to travel.”

COACH: MEG PELLEGRINO 2019 FINISH: 14TH (1-15)

Latest articles

News

Shepparton United partners with The Deck to help it through coronavirus

Shepparton United Football Netball Club players have donated their time to help deliver takeaway for restaurant The Deck on Thursday nights to support it during the coronavirus shutdown. Club president Matthew Chilcott said the initiative came out...

Madi Chwasta
News

Council commits 30k to help secure Murchison Neighbourhood House

Greater Shepparton City Council has committed $30 000 to help Murchison Neighbourhood House remain in its existing premises. Last week the house was advertised for sale after it was caught up in the larger liquidation of assets of Murchison...

Morgan Dyer
News

Food Link delivering ready-made meals to Shepparton schools

Families from Shepparton’s St Mel’s Primary School who are doing it tough have received some ready-cooked meals from local businesses to ease the stress.

Liz Mellino

MOST POPULAR

Sport

Best Battles - PDFL

Mark Meyland wound back the clock with seven of the best as the Bombers belted Blighty early last year

Shepparton News
Sport

Best Battles - MFL

And the Eagles soared highest in a physical encounter

Shepparton News
Sport

Shepparton United’s A-grade coach focusing on staying connected during pandemic

Shepparton United’s A-grade netball coach, Tania Orchard, believes staying connected and focusing on her players’ mental health is what’s important as the COVID-19 lockdown continues. Since the coronavirus pandemic put an end to training and...

Aydin Payne