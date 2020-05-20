Strong motivation at play for Katunga

Sport
Strong motivation at play for KatungaBy Aydin Payne
Katunga is set to use the pain of last year’s agonising preliminary final loss to eventual premier Strathmerton to fuel its 2020 campaign.
The Swans are set to be a force to be reckoned with this year after a strong summer of recruiting and training.
“It really hurt to go out the way we did (finals) and we’re looking to build on last season,” senior coach Aimee Sidebottom said.
“We certainly want to look to improve and we have had a lot of great nights during pre-season.
“But we can’t get ahead of ourselves, we need to wait and see how the first games pan out.”
The Swans have welcomed back former junior Michelle Van den Goor and Tallygaroopna’s Hayley McDonald, with the pair set to bolster the side even more.
“We are super-excited to have those two on board this year,” Sidebottom said.
“Michelle can play at both ends of the court and returns after a year off, and Hayley will slot into our midcourt.”
COACH: AIMEE SIDEBOTTOM 2019 FINISH: THIRD (13-1-4)