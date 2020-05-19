Starting with fresh optimism at Katamatite

Sport
Starting with fresh optimism at KatamatiteBy Aydin Payne
A string of recruits and change of leadership at Katamatite have got the Tigers optimistic they will improve their fortunes for the upcoming season.
It was a disappointing end to a dominant season by the Tigers, after they went out in straight sets.
Last year’s best-and-fairest winner Tesslyn Saunders takes over the coaching reins for the 2020 season, with the former Numurkah premiership coach revealing her troops have a burning desire to better last year’s finish.
“Losing in straight sets has definitely made us more determined and hopefully we can build on that.” she said.
“And I’m very excited to jump back into coaching, especially with this group of girls, we are a really tight group.”
Katamatite has lost both Cassia Colbeck and Kate Murphy, however, they have been able to bring in plenty more firepower.
“We have had some great numbers at training, we have a lot of new faces which is exciting,” Saunders said.
“And both Leonie Jones and Ria Still have been training the house down, they have put in a big off-season and they’ll play an integral role in our side.”
COACH: TESSLYN SAUNDERS 2019 FINISH: SIXTH (12-1-5)