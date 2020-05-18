Violet Town prepped to show off new netball side

Sport
Violet Town prepped to show off new netball sideBy Meg Saultry
After losing most of its A-grade talent in the off-season, Violet Town is looking on the bright side of an entire rebuild of its senior netball program.
With all but one A-grade player departing the club – with the one being head coach Prue Holmes - the Towners have turned their attention to developing the culture of the club and its junior talent pathways.
“We are in a rebuilding phase. We’re trying to find new players and getting there slowly,” Holmes said.
“Obviously our preseason hasn’t been ideal though.
“Our emphasis is about creating a fun family atmosphere. We’ll be competitive if we can.
“But a lot of our focus is on our juniors and hopefully retaining them as they move through the grades, so we’re not constantly working through rebuilds.”
With at least two teams at senior and junior level likely to take the court, Holmes said the club would not rush elevating its under-17 players into A-grade.
“Most of our under-17s were bottom age last year, so they’re still learning,” she said.
“A senior opportunity may come up throughout season, but we are looking to nurture them first.”
COACH: PRUE HOLMES 2019 FINISH: 13TH (4-12)