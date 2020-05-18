Sport

Violet Town prepped to show off new netball side

By Meg Saultry

Prue Holmes,

1 of 1

After losing most of its A-grade talent in the off-season, Violet Town is looking on the bright side of an entire rebuild of its senior netball program.

With all but one A-grade player departing the club – with the one being head coach Prue Holmes - the Towners have turned their attention to developing the culture of the club and its junior talent pathways.

“We are in a rebuilding phase. We’re trying to find new players and getting there slowly,” Holmes said.

“Obviously our preseason hasn’t been ideal though.

“Our emphasis is about creating a fun family atmosphere. We’ll be competitive if we can.

“But a lot of our focus is on our juniors and hopefully retaining them as they move through the grades, so we’re not constantly working through rebuilds.”

With at least two teams at senior and junior level likely to take the court, Holmes said the club would not rush elevating its under-17 players into A-grade.

“Most of our under-17s were bottom age last year, so they’re still learning,” she said.

“A senior opportunity may come up throughout season, but we are looking to nurture them first.”

COACH: PRUE HOLMES 2019 FINISH: 13TH (4-12)

Latest articles

Horse Racing

Wisdom Of Water is real the deal: Fradd

International jockey Robbie Fradd says new JJ Atkins favourite Wisdom Of Water will have no problems handling the high-pressure of the Group One race.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Symons-Laxon 2YO on track for Atkins start

Thunder Mania has emphasised his claims for the Group One JJ Atkins at Eagle Farm with an important win.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Vega regains some old Magic in Perth win

Veteran sprinter Vega Magic is back in the business of winning after making a successful return to Perth racing.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Sport

Best Battles - PDFL

Mark Meyland wound back the clock with seven of the best as the Bombers belted Blighty early last year

Shepparton News
Sport

Best Battles - MFL

And the Eagles soared highest in a physical encounter

Shepparton News
Sport

Best Battles - Week 6

Best Battles continues to look back on some of the most memorable clashes between teams across the region. GOULBURN VALLEY LEAGUE Shepparton v Kyabram Grand final, 2018 at Deakin Reserve Shepparton 9.9 (63) d Kyabram 8.13 (61) Shepparton’s triumph...

Tyler Maher