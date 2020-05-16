Sport

Stacked with talent at Jerilderie

By Shepparton News

1 of 1

Jerilderie will look to put aside a poor performance last season when they hit the courts in 2020.

The Demons have welcomed a couple of new recruits to the club while waving goodbye to Ella Steinfort, who has joined reigning premiers Strathmerton.

However, Jerilderie will be looking for last year’s best-and-fairest winner and teenager Skye Nash to continue her development at the highest level.

 “We have got a couple of new recruits that will be handy additions,” Jerilderie netball president Meagan Mauger said.

“Making finals is obviously one of our goals for this year.

“We have a couple of talented juniors that are ready for the next step, too.”

The Demons’ A-grade side will be led by Carson Thomas again this year, while Keshia Marshall has been elevated from assistant coach to co-coach.

COACH: CARSON THOMAS & KESHIA MARSHALL 2019 FINISH: 12th (3-16)

Latest articles

Finance

Westpac admits money-laundering breaches

Westpac has admitted it failed to correctly report various international transfers of funds, but denied it enabled payments between child sex offenders.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Virgin Australia expected to get 8 offers

Eight bids are expected to be received by end of business on Friday to buy Virgin Australia, which is in voluntary administration.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Boral earnings margins down 3-5pct in 2020

Building products giant Boral says its earnings margins from January to April were three to five per cent lower as a result of the bushfires and COVID-19.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Sport

Best Battles - Week 6

Best Battles continues to look back on some of the most memorable clashes between teams across the region. GOULBURN VALLEY LEAGUE Shepparton v Kyabram Grand final, 2018 at Deakin Reserve Shepparton 9.9 (63) d Kyabram 8.13 (61) Shepparton’s triumph...

Tyler Maher
Sport

E-Series - Jacobson charging up the championship table

Jacobson sits eighth on the overall championship table for Matt Stone Racing after finding his way on to the podium for the first time last round, enjoying a tweak to the racing format - as he forecast ahead of the battle

Tyler Maher
Sport

Flicking the light switch on a good idea

It seems if any football season is to get up in the Goulburn Valley and its surrounds this year it is going to be a campaign like no other. A number of ideas have been thrown up in an attempt to solve the various issues that will arise following the...

Tyler Maher