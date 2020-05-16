Stacked with talent at Jerilderie

Sport
Stacked with talent at JerilderieBy Shepparton News
Jerilderie will look to put aside a poor performance last season when they hit the courts in 2020.
The Demons have welcomed a couple of new recruits to the club while waving goodbye to Ella Steinfort, who has joined reigning premiers Strathmerton.
However, Jerilderie will be looking for last year’s best-and-fairest winner and teenager Skye Nash to continue her development at the highest level.
“We have got a couple of new recruits that will be handy additions,” Jerilderie netball president Meagan Mauger said.
“Making finals is obviously one of our goals for this year.
“We have a couple of talented juniors that are ready for the next step, too.”
The Demons’ A-grade side will be led by Carson Thomas again this year, while Keshia Marshall has been elevated from assistant coach to co-coach.
COACH: CARSON THOMAS & KESHIA MARSHALL 2019 FINISH: 12th (3-16)