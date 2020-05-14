Depth is better than ever

Sport

By Meg Saultry

Returning for another season under the watchful eye of Jacinta Jamison, Avenel is hard at work to take major strides up the ladder this year.

Following their efforts last year, Jamison said her squad had the potential to be a top-six side.

And it’s not hard to see why, with the building blocks put in place last off-season, though further fine-tuning was needed to get better traction on court, particularly through their combination work and intensity with the ball.

But another year together should solidify those connections, with club best-and-fairest Nicole Lord set to build on strong performances in goals, as too will Tegan McCarthy, while defenders Nichole Hanson and Bonnie Dawson add plenty to the Swans’ backcourt.

And with a solid junior program coming to the fore, including a league best-and-fairest win to under-17 Alisha Franklin, the depth at the Swans is looking better than ever.

COACH: JACINTA JAMISON 2019 FINISH: 11TH (6-10)

