Photos | Golfers return to the fairways across the Goulburn Valley

Sport
Photos | Golfers return to the fairways across the Goulburn ValleyBy Aydin Payne
On a chilly and overcast morning, hundreds of golfers across the Goulburn Valley made a return to their local golf courses yesterday.
The easing of restrictions from by the Andrews Government allowed recreational outdoor activities like golf to resume for the first time in more than six weeks.
Rakes were removed from sand bunkers and flags were off limits as players adjusted to the new guidelines.
More than 50 players contested the women's competition at Shepparton Golf Club and by early afternoon, a total of 95 players had hit the fairways.
Looking ahead to the weekend more than 200 people have booked in for a round at the course for Saturday, showcasing the eagerness of the public to get back out on local greens.
News photographer Rodney Braithwaite attended the women's competition at Shepparton as participants dusted off their clubs and got back in the swing of things.