Bowls - East Shepparton green upgrades finished

Bowls - East Shepparton green upgrades finishedBy Tyler Maher
The finishing touches have been applied to East Shepparton's new undercover green and; with restrictions on gatherings in Victoria eased this week, the rinks should have action once more from today.
Some matches have already been played on the surface, but now the entire facility is fully complete.
The project has been dreamed of for years, but a $500 000 grant from the Community Sport Infrastructure Program last year got the shovels digging and the ball rolling on construction.
Now the facility is finished, East Shepparton will be able to expand the work it does with community groups — as well as host huge tournaments and bowl 24 hours a day if the club wishes — once coronavirus restrictions are behind us.