Ardmona looking for a more competitive year

Sport
Ardmona looking for a more competitive yearBy Tyler Maher
5370537724001
The excitement Shane Crawford has brought to Ardmona Recreation Reserve over summer has certainly spilled over to the netball ranks.
Jimmie Trazzera will take charge of the A-grade side this season and is looking forward to a more competitive year on court across the grades.
“We are averaging 25 to 30 seniors at training each week,” Trazzera said.
“We have picked up some great players in the off season and our teams are looking a lot stronger and hopefully will be very competitive this season.
“We are looking forward to a good year.”
The Bush Cats will test themselves against Violet Town in round one.
COACH: JIMMIE TRAZZERA 2019 FINISH: 15TH (0-16)