Kyabram and Echuca footballers launch podcasts

Sport
Kyabram and Echuca footballers launch podcastsBy Alex Mitchell
The Goulburn Valley League's two best football sides have taken their rivalry from the field to the airwaves.
Echuca and Kyabram senior footballers have launched podcasts, providing an insight to the inner-workings of the successful sides.
Launched in recent weeks, Kyabram's audio offering — Behind The Bombers — is hosted by reigning Morrison medallist Mick Mattingly, and has already delivered four comprehensive interviews with some of the club's senior stars.
Mattingly has interviewed three-time league leading goal-kicker Kayne Pettifer, premiership captain Tom Sheldon, new senior coach Brad Edwards and multiple-time premiership defender Tom Holman, detailing their careers with Kyabram as well as what they get up to away from the football club.
But, coincidentally, last year's grand final opponent Echuca also began a podcast late last year, titled the Bombertime Podcast and hosted by young Murray Bombers Tom Monahan and Angus Byrne.
With three episodes released, the duo has interviewed former Murray Bomber and current Carlton player Brodie Kemp as well as club trainer Vince Jessen, with appearances from club members Tamara Nicholls, Jackson Stewart, Annabel Johnson and Ruory Kirkby.
The podcast can be found by searching Behind The Bombers (Kyabram) and Bombertime Podcast (Echuca) on Appple Podcasts or Spotify.