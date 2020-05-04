Tungamah looking to build on team enthusiasm

Sport
Tungamah looking to build on team enthusiasmBy Alex Mitchell
While it hasn’t been easy going for Tungamah’s netballers in the Murray league, the enthusiasm is showing no signs of waning.
“For the first time I can ever remember at Tungamah we’ve actually had to turn people away, which while that’s unfortunate, it does show good interest,” coach Jenny Buerckner said.
Buerckner will coach the club with Jayanna Sharp, the duo crossing over from Yarrawonga with the latter to star on the court.
“It’s awesome to have her at the club as coach, and she’s got some beautiful height that will really help the team,” she said.
While the Bears managed just two wins last year, Buerckner expected the side would keep battling.
“We were really worried about numbers, but it’s fantastic considering this was our fourth year in the Murray league, and it’s very tough being just a little country town,” she said.
“The talent we’ve had has been good, and we just hope to pull together a few more wins to keep the morale up.”
COACH: JENNY BUERCKNER AND JAYANNA SHARP 2019 FINISH: 12TH (2-16)