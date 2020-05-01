Sport

Keen to make their mark

By Tyler Maher

Shepparton East is ready to make the jump to the Kyabram District League finals this season.

After just missing out last year, Erryn Hueston’s Eagles are hungry to make their mark on the competition.

“We’re really happy, we’ve had good numbers this year, we’ve got lots of depth and we’re excited,” Hueston said.

“We only missed finals by a game last year, so we’re definitely looking to push those top six sides this season.”

The likes of Stacey Betson and Tiffany Damianopoulos have departed from Central Park Recreation Reserve, but Lauren Eastick, Maddie McKinnon, Maddison Newey and Jade Naylor are among the inclusions for the Eagles

“We’ve been topping up and adding depth,” Hueston said.

“Our junior base is extremely strong this year and we will be stronger across the board, so we’re very excited.”

COACH: ERRYN HUESTON 2019 FINISH: SEVENTH (8-8)

