Katandra goes back to basics

Katandra goes back to basicsBy Shepparton News
After two wins in two Murray league seasons, Katandra coach Bec Osmond hopes this is the year for her young charges.
The Kats’ head honcho said sound fundamentals were the major aim as her side ground through pre-season.
“It’s a really young group, the average age would only be 19 or 20,” Osmond said.
“So, we just want to concentrate on the basics, getting really fit and just getting back to basics with our skills and our game. We’ll be worrying about ourselves and trying to perfect our game.”
The A-grade squad will be virtually identical to last season, with young Mel Simpson joining in place of Amanda Elliott, who will miss time through injury.
”Everyone is very young, although they’ve been around the side for a few years now; even when they were playing 17s they were filling in for A-grade,” Osmond said.
“They’re young but there’s a bit of experience and it’s time for them to take a step up.”
COACH: BEC OSMOND 2019 FINISH: 14TH (1-17)